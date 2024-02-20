- Home
561 Centers Set Up For 176,359 Candidates For SSC Annual Exam In Faisalabad Division
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 07:01 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad, has established 561 examination centers in the division for 176,359 candidates for 1st annual Secondary school Certificate SSC Part-II(10th ) examination-2024, which is starting from March 1.
According to board sources here Tuesday, 336 examination centers including 159 for females and 24 combined have been set up in district Faisalabad. At least 40 centers including 14 for females and 11 combined in district Chiniot, 93 including 33 for females and 22 combined in district Jhang and 92 including 34 for females and 22 combined in district Toba Tek Singh.
Over 148,046 regular candidates including 79,247 females while 28,314 private candidates including 12,087 females will appear in the examination.
The number of boys in science groups including regular and private is 75,430 while in the arts group is 9,595, however, the girls' number in science groups including regular and private is 67,011 while in the arts group is 24,323.
