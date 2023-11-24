58 students of Air University visit Senate

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 05:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) A delegation of 58 students from Air University Islamabad, accompanied by faculty members on Friday visited the Parliament House.

The high-ranked officials of the Upper House welcomed the delegation, said a news release issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The delegation visited the Senate Museum, where the students were shown a documentary highlighting the history of the Upper House.

The Senate officials briefed the delegation on the functioning, legislative process, and the importance of factions in the Upper House.

The delegation expressed interest in the sculptures and historical images of the country's prominent politicians in the Senate Museum. Later, the delegation observed the proceedings of the Senate.

