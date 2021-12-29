UrduPoint.com

59th Parents' Day Held At Cadet College Petaro

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 04:32 PM

59th Parents' Day held At Cadet College Petaro

The 59th Parents' Day was held at Cadet College Petaro on Wednesday where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The 59th Parents' Day was held at Cadet College Petaro on Wednesday where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, the Naval Chief appreciated the services of Cadet College Petaro for provision of quality education, infrastructure facilities, faculty and character building of the cadets in a learning conducive environment, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The Admiral also gave away the prizes to the award winners and appreciated their performance in academics and various co- curricular activities.

During the ceremony, an impressive show including March Past and PT, Gymnastic, Karate and Horse Riding was put up by the cadets.

An exhibition of club activity was also arranged; wherein, cadets rigged stalls displaying their skills and abilities.

The Chief Guest visited the exhibition and appreciated efforts & talent of the cadets.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Principal of Cadet College Petaro, Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed presented the Annual Report of the College and highlighted exceptional performance of cadets in the domains of academics, sports and co-curricular activities. He mentioned the progress of development works and ongoing projects at the college.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman board of Governors Cadet College Petaro and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan, military officers, senior officials of Sindh Government, Parents of cadets and other dignitaries.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Navy Sports Education Progress March Government

Recent Stories

World hits record number of Covid cases in a week: ..

World hits record number of Covid cases in a week: AFP tally

5 minutes ago
 China's Xi'an reports 962 COVID-19 cases in latest ..

China's Xi'an reports 962 COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

5 minutes ago
 DEWA promotes best practices, success stories on U ..

DEWA promotes best practices, success stories on UN Sustainable Development Solu ..

23 minutes ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of son of senior journal ..

Fawad grieved over demise of son of senior journalist

12 minutes ago
 'Redressal of people's problems top priority of Om ..

'Redressal of people's problems top priority of Ombudsman office'

12 minutes ago
 Deployment of NATO Strike Systems in Georgia to Cr ..

Deployment of NATO Strike Systems in Georgia to Create Threat to Russia - Andrey ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.