6 absenting women teachers issued notices

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Ali Ahmad Siyan Saturday visited various schools of the district and issued show-cause notices to six female teachers for being absent from duty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Ali Ahmad Siyan Saturday visited various schools of the district and issued show-cause notices to six female teachers for being absent from duty.

A spokesman for the Education Department said that the CEO education visited some schools near Dalowal and found teachers absent from their duties without any leave approval.

He issued show-cause notices to Ghazala Anwar, Madiha Zulfiqar, Arbab Kanwal, Sidra Batool, Saadia Gulshan-e-Rasool and Shabnum Faqeer.