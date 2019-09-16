UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6-day Educational Course For Young Surgeons Begins

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:47 PM

6-day educational course for young surgeons begins

A six-day special educational course has been started at the Lahore General Hospital for young doctors under the aegis of Post-graduate Medical Institute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :A six-day special educational course has been started at the Lahore General Hospital for young doctors under the aegis of Post-graduate Medical Institute.

This course would continue till September 21, and apart from Lahore, 50 senior professors will be delivering lectures to the young surgeons on the complicated diseases and surgeries including gastro anthologist and radiologist and educate them on the latest medical education.

Addressing the inaugural session of the course, Principal PGMI and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that to become a professionally capable and expert surgeon, such kinds of medical courses play pivotal role and ultimately benefit patients. He said that the Post-graduate Medical Institute is running successfully such medical courses through which especially doctors of Lahore General Hospital are equipped with medical skills.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar called upon young doctors to come forward and take part in such medical courses which are helpful in their bright career. He said that it is also vital that medical students keep themselves acquainted with the merging changes in medical field and get access to the latest medical knowledge.

Young doctors took part in a large number in this surgery course while participants were given lectures on surgery and radiology of different body parts including head and neck.

Question and answer session also took place in which different aspects of surgery were highlighted as per needs of patients in different situations.

Principal SIMS Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Prof GN Tayyab, Prof Afzal and Imran Khokhar also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Young September From

Recent Stories

PTCL Partners with Irdeto to Provide Parental Cont ..

5 minutes ago

National Assembly Body directs Private Educational ..

4 minutes ago

IAEA to Continue Verification of Iran's Implementa ..

4 minutes ago

Sanjrani invites legislators to attend conference ..

4 minutes ago

12 more fall prey to Dengue

4 minutes ago

110 new doctors to be recruited for Bahawal Victor ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.