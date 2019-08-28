UrduPoint.com
6 Th Batch Of Army's Young Officers Graduates From NUST

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:03 PM

The convocation of NUST Institute of Peace & Conflict Studies (NIPCONS) for awarding Bachelor’s degrees in Military Art & Science to the 6 th Batch of Pakistan Army’s young officers from 134 PMA Long Course was held at the main campus of NUST here on Wednesday

Lt Gen Sher Afgun, HI (M), Inspector General Training & Evaluation, Pakistan Army, was the chief guest at the occasion. While congratulating the young officers in his convocation address, the chief guest said, "You are entering the professional world at a time when our country is facing grave security challenges; and our security is threatened both by internal as well as external elements.

The Pakistani nation and the Army have paid a heavy price in wars we are fighting against anti-state elements as well as against the enemy across the border.

The sterling performance and sacrifices of our young officers will always remain a golden part of our history." He called upon the young officers to lead from the front, with a positive approach together with a high sense of dedication, honour and dignity.

He expressed his pleasure that NUST, which is among the best universities of the world, is committed to assisting Pakistan Army towards this end. Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, Hl (M), (Retd), Rector NUST, in his address said, “We are extremely glad and take pride that we are witnessing the 6 th Convocation of this unique multi-campus programme, which is helping to lay a firm foundation for an educated and enlightened military leadership of tomorrow.” He extended his warmest felicitations to the graduating students on meeting the rigorous standards of NUST.

