6-week long French classes from Sept 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Theatre Wallay would organize a 6-week long French classes for beginners at The Farm at Bani Gala from September 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize a 6-week long French classes for beginners at The Farm at Bani Gala from September 17.

Fizza Hasan having over 20 years of experience in teaching French language, would conduct the classes, said a press release.

One of the founding members of Theatre Wallay, she is also its artistic director.

Theatre Wallay, an Islamabad based company, evolved from a group she brought together in 2005.

By profession, Fizza is a teacher of French and English literature as well as a teacher trainer. She has been working in the education sector for more than twenty years.

This 6-week long course is comprehensive of high standards. French language has a long history as an international language of literature and scientific standards and is a Primary or second language of many international organizations.