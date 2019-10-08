600 Tevta students get driving licences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):As many as 600 students of Technical Education and Vocational Authority (TEVTA) were awarded certificates and driving licences for completing driving training imparted by traffic police, at a ceremony held at Alhamra here on Tuesday.

TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique, UBER Pakistan GM Saad Naveed Pall and CTO Lahore Malik Liaqat and COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were prominent among others.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Minister for Industries and Information Mian Aslam Iqbal who was chief guest at the ceremony said that TEVTA was making progress to materialize the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for empowering youth to earn a respectable living.

He said that TEVTA's new vision which called for quality education, demand driven skills and job placements, both locally and abroad, was a step towards the direction under the leadership of TEVTA's new chairperson.

The minister said the government would encourage the skilled and educated youth by providing loans up to Rs 3 million on easy terms.

He said that four technical universities were being setup in the province for quality technical education.

He said that an investment of US$ 1 billion in the form of factories in Faisalabad Economic Zone was in the offing which would generate a great number of job opportunities for youth.

Ali Salman Siddique said that when he took over TEVTA, a short time back, he noted with concern that TEVTA's work was limited to imparting skills without taking into consideration demand for trainees in the market.

To address the issue, TEVTA embarked upon a new vision which stressed on quality training, initiating demand driven courses and job placements both in local and international markets.

He said that today's ceremony was an outcome of this approach where drivers were given quality training by traffic police and the suitable ones were being picked by UBER under its policy of economic opportunity generation.

Ali Salman reminded that a few weeks back, TEVTA signed an MoU with 'Ghar Par' for provision of TEVTA trained beauticians with job opportunity for 240 of its trainees with monthly income ranging between 50 to 60 thousands.

Later, two MoUs were signed one between TEVTA and traffic police, under which, LTV and Motor Car Driving Courses would be run in 22 TEVTA Institutions while the second MoU was signed between TEVTA and UBER.

The Minister and TEVTA Chairperson visited the stalls of UBER and TEVTA and also interacted with the students.