60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2019) 60th syndicate meetingof the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore was held here on Monday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbanipresided over the meeting, in which various agenda items were discussed and decisions were taken. Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research training, short term trainings, seminars, international conference, national and international delegation visits, agreements with public and private sectors organizations, scholarships, roundtable stakeholders meetings, farewell get together of administrative staff and faculty members, annual sports day and convocationetc.

Prof DrMasoodRabbani said that UVAS is actively working on food safety and food security. We make plan to introduce Ravi Campus Pattoki as an Agri tourism place where people can see scientific mechanisms of different meat product processing and making, food and feed adulteration analysis, he added.

At the end of meeting, all syndicate members of praised UVAS quality of education and research and its performance for the uplift of veterinary profession in Pakistan. They suggested to start an awareness campaign for the facilitation of public regarding the nutritional value of poultry meat and also curb misconception about the poultry feed.