UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

60th Syndicate Meeting Held At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:12 PM

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

60th syndicate meetingof the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore was held here on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2019) 60th syndicate meetingof the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore was held here on Monday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbanipresided over the meeting, in which various agenda items were discussed and decisions were taken. Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research training, short term trainings, seminars, international conference, national and international delegation visits, agreements with public and private sectors organizations, scholarships, roundtable stakeholders meetings, farewell get together of administrative staff and faculty members, annual sports day and convocationetc.

Prof DrMasoodRabbani said that UVAS is actively working on food safety and food security. We make plan to introduce Ravi Campus Pattoki as an Agri tourism place where people can see scientific mechanisms of different meat product processing and making, food and feed adulteration analysis, he added.

At the end of meeting, all syndicate members of praised UVAS quality of education and research and its performance for the uplift of veterinary profession in Pakistan. They suggested to start an awareness campaign for the facilitation of public regarding the nutritional value of poultry meat and also curb misconception about the poultry feed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Education Agri Pattoki University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All

Recent Stories

UVAS ink MoU with ASSITEJ Pakistan to co-host 3rd ..

4 minutes ago

COAS Gen Bajwa will retire automatically if requir ..

16 minutes ago

16 December: Masood urges Christian leaders to rai ..

17 minutes ago

16th Annual Fulbright Alumni Conference Celebrates ..

37 minutes ago

Women’s cycling in UAE set for a boost as Dubai ..

57 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Combating Counterfeit Drugs and Prom ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.