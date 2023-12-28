Open Menu

61st Annual Parents Day Celebrations Held At Cadet College Petaro

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 06:57 PM

61st annual parents day celebrations held at Cadet College Petaro

The 61st annual parent day was celebrated at Cadet College Petaro with the great enthusiasm on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The 61st annual parent day was celebrated at Cadet College Petaro with the great enthusiasm on Thursday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI (M) Tamgha e Bisalat attended the event as a special guest.

The program was also attended by Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Hilal e Imtiaz (Military), Chairman board of governors and members, military officers, government officials from Sindh, distinguished guests and a large number of parents of cadets.

On the occasion, cadets saluted the chief guest, and a guard of honor was also presented. Various activities including Prade, PT show, gymnastics, Tiger squad drill, and other demonstrations were showcased by the cadets.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI (M) Tamgha e Bisalat highlighted the crucial role standardized education plays in the progress of the nations.

He said that the cadets, their parents and local people are lucky that an institution like Cadet College Petaro is here for them.

He also appreciated the outstanding performance of cadet college students in board examinations and the performance of the college administration in providing better academic and training facilities to the students.

He praised the fole of the Pakistan Navy in providing quality education in remote areas of Pakistan, especially in Sindh.

Earlier, Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed Sitar e Imtiaz (military), the Principal of Cadet College stated in his welcome speech that cadet college Petaro has secured a prominent position among the top educational institutions of the country through its conducive environment.

He highlighted the efforts of the college in providing a healthy environment and comprehensive preparation for defense, civil services, medical, engineering, and other fields.

On this occasion, the special guest also distributed medals and awards to cadets for their outstanding performances in both academic and nonacademic activates.

The cadet Vijay Kumar was awarded for securing the second position in the Hyderabad board.

The chief guest planted a sapling as a memorial.

He also saw the science, arts and cultural exhibitions, prepared by the cadets and appreciated their efforts.

