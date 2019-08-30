UrduPoint.com
62 Female Teachers From Distt Rawalpindi Promoted To Grade-15

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 09:20 PM

District Education Authority (DEA) Rawalpindi has issued promotion orders of 62 female teachers from district Rawalpindi in BPS-15 under 50 percent service quota

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) District education Authority (DEA) Rawalpindi has issued promotion orders of 62 female teachers from district Rawalpindi in BPS-15 under 50 percent service quota.The promotion orders of female teachers have been issued under the directives of Schools Education Department Punjab.

The teachers who have been promoted include EST Arabic 4, science 21 and general cadre 37.

These teachers have been promoted from BPS-14 to BPS-15.The promoted teachers will be appointed in their respective schools.

