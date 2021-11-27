UrduPoint.com

621 Patients Examined In Free Medical Camp

Sat 27th November 2021

Northwest General Hospital and Research Center Saturday organized a free medical camp where the expert doctors examined 621 patients and provided free medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Northwest General Hospital and Research Center Saturday organized a free medical camp where the expert doctors examined 621 patients and provided free medicines.

The free medical camp was organized at Rukhsana Mother and Child Care Trust located at Warsak Road, Hindko Kalay.

The purpose of free medical camp was to provide better healthcare facilities to the residents of the area.

Residents of the area had to travel long distances to get these standard facilities and most people who could not afford quality healthcare can now benefit from this hospital.

Large numbers of women and children benefited from the free medical camp. Residents of the area appreciated the initiative of free medical camp.

