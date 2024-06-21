627 Tablets Distributed Among Primary School In-charges
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 06:46 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The district administration on Friday distributed 627 tablets among the in-charges of Primary schools .
The distribution of tables is aimed to increase the capability of teachers and train them on modern lines.
A ceremony was held at Govt Shuhada -e-Model high school No.
2 Sargodha where Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Umar Farooq was the chief guest.
He distributed 102 tablets among male primary teachers in-charges and 133 among females.
He said that the Punjab government was well aware of modern needs of teaching and it was trying to upgrade the teaching system on modern lines.
