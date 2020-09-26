6544 male 482 female students to appear in Engineering Test

As many as 6544 male 482 female students would be appeared in Entrance Test-2020, conducted by University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar on September 27

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 6544 male 482 female students would be appeared in Entrance Test-2020, conducted by University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar on September 27.

The test will be held simultaneously in seven centers of the province including Football Ground in front of Hostel-1 University of Peshawar in which 2143 male and 176 female would be appeared.

The test will start from 9am to 12pm, said a notification issued here on Saturday.