6544 Male 482 Female Students To Appear In Engineering Test
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 05:20 PM
As many as 6544 male 482 female students would be appeared in Entrance Test-2020, conducted by University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar on September 27
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 6544 male 482 female students would be appeared in Entrance Test-2020, conducted by University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar on September 27.
The test will be held simultaneously in seven centers of the province including Football Ground in front of Hostel-1 University of Peshawar in which 2143 male and 176 female would be appeared.
The test will start from 9am to 12pm, said a notification issued here on Saturday.