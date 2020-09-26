UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6544 Male 482 Female Students To Appear In Engineering Test

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

6544 male 482 female students to appear in Engineering Test

As many as 6544 male 482 female students would be appeared in Entrance Test-2020, conducted by University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar on September 27

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 6544 male 482 female students would be appeared in Entrance Test-2020, conducted by University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar on September 27.

The test will be held simultaneously in seven centers of the province including Football Ground in front of Hostel-1 University of Peshawar in which 2143 male and 176 female would be appeared.

The test will start from 9am to 12pm, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

Related Topics

Football Peshawar Male University Of Engineering And Technology September From

Recent Stories

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

6 minutes ago

Father, son killed in road accident

2 minutes ago

Drug, Poison Information Center inaugurated at Dow ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

DNR Leadership Bans Mass Events, Citizens' Access ..

2 minutes ago

Two die, six injured in road mishap

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.