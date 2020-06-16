65th online academic council meeting of PMAS-AAUR approves SOPs for examinations

The 65th Online Academic Council (OAC) meeting of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of University's Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman to discuss the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for mid-term and final examinations, relaxation and amendments in rules for post-graduate and research students

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The 65th Online Academic Council (OAC) meeting of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of University's Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman to discuss the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for mid-term and final examinations, relaxation and amendments in rules for post-graduate and research students.

In the meeting, SOPs were finalized to hold online mid-term and final exams, assessment and result submission for spring semester 2020 as per date sheet, the report or project submission till Sept 30, 2020 for the students who were enrolled for the final projects and internships.

The committee relaxed the rules for the postgraduate research students while M.Phil, MS & M.Sc (Hons.) students will have to appear in comprehensive exams. However, this relaxation will not be given to those M.Phil/MS/M.Sc (Hons.) students who have already failed in comprehensive examinations. For PhD mode of written comprehensive examination (A, B & C) will be finalized by the relevant dean/director, director advanced studies and controller of examinations keeping in view the current prevailing situation of COVID-19.

The OAC unanimously approved the academic Calendar for mid/final exams spring 2020 and summer session 2020.

As per approval of OAC the online final exams for spring 2020 will be held during Aug 3 to Aug 13, 2020.

The summer session 2020 will be started from Sept 17, this year while the mid-term exams will be held during Sept 14 to 19 and finals will start from Oct 9 and conclude on Oct 16. The OAC also approved a mid-term template where the exams will be conducted.

The Programme Educational Objectives (PEOs), Programme Learning Outcomes (PLOs), Course Learning Objectives (CLOs), Continuous Quality Improvement (CQIs), mechanism and related items, B.Sc Agricultural Engineering were approved with the initiation of short courses related to Farm Machinery and Power, Farm Machinery Repair and Maintenance, Operational Efficiencies of Farm, Drawing Principles and CAD/CAM and Emerging Farm System Certificates at sub-campus Khushab of the University.

The meeting approved video demonstration to the students for practical courses, addition to new members from the industries and purchase of books for Khushab campus.

The meeting was attended by deans, directors, senior faculty members, teaching heads, librarian, registrar, deans of faculties and directors of institutes while controller examination also attended the meeting.

At the end, the VC thanked all the members for their participation and valuable contribution made by them in the meeting.