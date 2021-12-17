65th Senior National Wrestling Championship starting at UVAS on December 18

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the banner of Pakistan University Sports Board (PUSB) are arranging 65th National Wrestling Championship at UVAS Sports Complex on Saturday (today)

Federal Minister Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the championship while Minister of Punjab for Youth affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Executive Director HEC Dr Shaista Sohail will also be present on the occasion.

In which wrestling teams from various departments including Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Railway, Police and HEC from all over the country will participate.