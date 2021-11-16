66th FAST-NUCES convocation held, 273 graduates awarded degrees

The convocation ceremony of federally chartered, FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Peshawar campus awarded 273 graduates in the 66th convocation ceremony held here at campus premises on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The convocation ceremony of federally chartered, FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Peshawar campus awarded 273 graduates in the 66th convocation ceremony held here at campus premises on Tuesday.

Rector, Dr. Aftab Ahmad Marouf was the chief guest. This degree-awarding ceremony is the 66th convocation for its allied FAST- National University Peshawar campus established since 2001.

The chief guest was accompanied by Campus Director, Dr. Omar Usman Khan, member's board of Governors, Justice � Mian Ajmal Khan and HoD Electrical Engineering & Computer Science.

Dr. Aftab Marouf, Rector of FAST University and Director of FAST University conferred degrees to a total of 273 graduates, among them 241 are graduates from batch 16th & 17th and 27 students are post-graduates from batch 18th & 19th and 5 Ph.D students who will be given degrees for their astounding performances in their respective fields.

FAST-National University Peshawar Campus as a center of excellence in contemporary educational circles of the country take pride in pioneering the launch of the first-ever computer sciences degree in Pakistan.

The enterprising alumni of FAST-NU are playing a vital role in the socio-economic development of the country by rendering their services inland and abroad in the top tier corporations that include microsoft, Red Hat, Yahoo, Google and the like.

Located in the historical and culturally alive city of Peshawar, FAST-National University Peshawar Campus has played a leading role in higher education in the country. The Institute is committed to generating, disseminating, and preserving knowledge, and to working with others to bring this knowledge to bear on the world's great challenges.

FAST-National University Peshawar Campus is dedicated to providing its students with an education that combines rigorous academic study and the excitement of discovery with the support and intellectual stimulation of a diverse campus community.

"We seek to develop in each member of the FAST-National University Peshawar Campus, the ability and passion to work wisely, creatively, and effectively for the betterment of humankind," Rector, Dr. Aftab Ahmad Marouf said in his brief chat.