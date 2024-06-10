68 students caught for cheating in HSC annual examinations

The vigilance teams of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Monday caught 68 students while cheating in paper of Physics during HSC part-I exams

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The vigilance teams of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Monday caught 68 students while cheating in paper of Physics during HSC part-I exams.

According to the Controller Examinations Masroor Zai, 66 students were caught in the copy cases and two for replacement in districts of Hyderabad division where the board was conducting exams.