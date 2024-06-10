Open Menu

68 Students Caught For Cheating In HSC Annual Examinations

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 11:23 PM

68 students caught for cheating in HSC annual examinations

The vigilance teams of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Monday caught 68 students while cheating in paper of Physics during HSC part-I exams

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The vigilance teams of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Monday caught 68 students while cheating in paper of Physics during HSC part-I exams.

According to the Controller Examinations Masroor Zai, 66 students were caught in the copy cases and two for replacement in districts of Hyderabad division where the board was conducting exams.

Related Topics

Hyderabad BISE

Recent Stories

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

10 minutes ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

11 minutes ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

11 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

11 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

13 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

11 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as ..

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

13 minutes ago
 5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

13 minutes ago
 Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% ..

Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts norma ..

Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman

13 minutes ago
 PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's touri ..

PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector

11 minutes ago
 PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at politi ..

PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education