68 Students Caught For Cheating In HSC Annual Examinations
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 11:23 PM
The vigilance teams of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Monday caught 68 students while cheating in paper of Physics during HSC part-I exams
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The vigilance teams of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Monday caught 68 students while cheating in paper of Physics during HSC part-I exams.
According to the Controller Examinations Masroor Zai, 66 students were caught in the copy cases and two for replacement in districts of Hyderabad division where the board was conducting exams.
