68th Founders Day of Sadiq Public School held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar Saturday attended the 68th Founders Day of Sadiq Public School (SPS) Bahawalpur as Chief Guest here.

On the occasion, he paid rich tribute to Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V for his education-friendly policies and contributions.

He said that Nawab Sadiq established Sadiq Public School on international standards and to date, this institution holds a unique place among educational institutions of south Punjab.

Governor urged students to make full use of the facilities being provided at the school.

Governor congratulated Principal Peter Giddens on the construction of the girls' hostel with the capacity of boarding 120 female students.

Later, Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar gave away prizes and medals to students who exhibited extraordinary performances in academics and co-curricular activities.