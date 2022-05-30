6th Annual Alumni Reunion and Oath taking ceremony of SAVERS held at UVAS

The Special Animals & Veterinary Emergency Relief Society (SAVERS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged 6th Annual Alumni Reunion and Oath taking ceremony at City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022) The Special Animals & Veterinary Emergency Relief Society (SAVERS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged 6th Annual Alumni Reunion and Oath taking ceremony at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the new office-bearers of the SAVERS.

Principal CVAS Jhang Prof Dr Fiaz Qamar, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Incharge Pet Centre Prof Dr Asim Khalid, Dr Muhammad Oneeb and number of faculty members and students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the new office bearers of SAVERS. He appreciated the services of SAVERS to providing treatment facilities to livestock farming community for the better health and welfare of animal.