UrduPoint.com

6th Annual Alumni Reunion And Oath Taking Ceremony Of SAVERS Held At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 03:22 PM

6th Annual Alumni Reunion and Oath taking ceremony of SAVERS held at UVAS

The Special Animals & Veterinary Emergency Relief Society (SAVERS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged 6th Annual Alumni Reunion and Oath taking ceremony at City Campus

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022) The Special Animals & Veterinary Emergency Relief Society (SAVERS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged 6th Annual Alumni Reunion and Oath taking ceremony at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the new office-bearers of the SAVERS.

Principal CVAS Jhang Prof Dr Fiaz Qamar, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Incharge Pet Centre Prof Dr Asim Khalid, Dr Muhammad Oneeb and number of faculty members and students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the new office bearers of SAVERS. He appreciated the services of SAVERS to providing treatment facilities to livestock farming community for the better health and welfare of animal.

Related Topics

Lahore Jhang University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

5-Days training on ‘Advanced Reproductive Techni ..

4 minutes ago
 IG Railways takes notice of physical assault on wo ..

IG Railways takes notice of physical assault on woman

8 minutes ago
 Fiscal deficit recorded at 3.8% in 3 quarters

Fiscal deficit recorded at 3.8% in 3 quarters

8 minutes ago
 Global warming may lead to shorter flower life: st ..

Global warming may lead to shorter flower life: study

8 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif directs strict implementation of ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs strict implementation of official flour prices

8 minutes ago
 Training session for intending Hajj pilgrims conti ..

Training session for intending Hajj pilgrims continues

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.