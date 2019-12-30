UrduPoint.com
70,000 Candidates Applied For 36000 Vacant Posts Of Balochistan Education Dept: Adviser

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Secondary Education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri Monday said that more than 70,000 candidates have submitted their applications for 36000 vacant posts for non-teachers in Balochistan Education Department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Secondary Education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri Monday said that more than 70,000 candidates have submitted their applications for 36000 vacant posts for non-teachers in Balochistan Education Department.

Talking to APP, he said Balochistan Essential Services Act (BESA) was introduced in Education Department, despite Balochistan Education Foundation Ordinance Act was approved by cabinet for betterment of education in the province.

Adviser said service rule was imposed in Balochistan Education Department after 33 years, aiming to improve quality of education in remote areas of the province, adding education department was not focused in past tenure.

"Plan was also formed to upgrade for 100 high schools in the province and works are also being continued for provision of water and constructions of bathrooms in 470 education institutions with the cost of Rs 100 million for facilitating students in Balochistan", he said, adding such necessary measures were being taken to achieve target of quality education in respective areas of Balochistan.

Muhammad Khan Lehri said 150 teachers including female had been suspended from Education Department after founding them prolong absent from their duties by education teams.

He said the education's funds have been enhanced in financial budged 2019-20 by the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochsitan, aiming to raise capacity of education sector for interest of province.

"About 16,000 people are providing jobs in Education Department and all technical vacant posts would be fulfilled on merit basis which implementation could be started soon for advancement of knowledge", he said.

