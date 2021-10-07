UrduPoint.com

717 Students Benefiting From Early Age Programming, Eight IT Labs Setup In Merged Districts

717 students benefiting from Early Age Programming, eight IT labs setup in merged districts

Presently 717 students including 197 female of newly merged districts are benefiting from Early Age Programming & IT Essentials projects for the children of government schools of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In order to improve quality of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) education in government schools of newly merged districts, the Sciences Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT) department has started Early Age Programming project in 2020, with a total budget of Rs. 38.780 million to give computer literacy and digital skills training to both teachers and students of government schools.

Under the projects so far eight IT labs have been established in the government schools of newly merged districts of the province.

The IT labs setup in Khyber district include GHS Kohi Sher Hider bara, GHS Jan Khan Kalli bara, GGHS mawaz Kali bara and GGHS Gulabad Jamrud.

The IT labs setup in schoosl of Orakzai district include GHS Tooti Bagh, GHS Ghiljo, GGHS Mirobak, GGHS Sarobi.

Minister Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan expressing his views on the Early Age Programming said that it was the vision of KP government to maximum IT training to students and this projects has been initiated at school level.

He appreciated efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board and Elementary and Secondary Education Department to extend the project to 11000 schools across the province.

He said that basic aim of Early Age Programming was to prepare our students for coming times, adding it was always fascinating to see the children of public sector schools learning how to invent apps and code from an early age.

The minister said that project had produced remarkable results and the digital skills and computer literacy level of students had improved significantly.

