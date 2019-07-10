UrduPoint.com
71st Meeting Of Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Syndicate Held, Rs 3.8 Bln Budget Approved

Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:49 PM

71st meeting of Islamia University of Bahawalpur Syndicate held, Rs 3.8 bln budget approved

The syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved annual budget worth Rs. 3.8 billion for the financial year 2019-20

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved annual budget worth Rs. 3.8 billion for the financial year 2019-20.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the 71st meeting of the syndicate was held under the chair of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Aamir Ijaz at Abbasia Campus here today.

The syndicate also approved the installation of 2.5 MW solar power plant at the campus. Implementation of Punjab Regularization of Service Act 2018 in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was also approved besides adopting time scale promotion from grade 1 to 4 and 16 to above for serving university employees.

The meeting also considered and approved various administrative financial and academic matters including the appointment of heads of various department, pensions, study leaves, and emoluments. The members attended the meeting included Prof.

Dr. Niaz Ahmad, Prof. Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Additional Secretary Higher education Tariq Hameed Bhatti, Shahzad Akhtar Malik, Prof. Dr. Shahida Ilyas, Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Shahbaz Ali, and Registrar Shahzad Ali Gill.

