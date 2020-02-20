73rd meeting of syndicate of Islamia University held

(@FahadShabbir)

The 73rd Syndicate meeting of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur held under the chair of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob at Abbasia Campus

The members included Judge Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Prof Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Prof Dr Navid Akhtar, Prof Dr Shahida, Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad and others.

The Syndicate approved adoption of 30 percent social security benefit allowance for contractual employees as well as revised conveyance allowance for special persons.

The members also reviewed recommendations of tenure track rules implementation committee and fee structure committee. Matters relevant to study leave , extensions in contracts, pension cases were also discussed.