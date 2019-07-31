UrduPoint.com
7,500 Students Appear In University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Entry Test

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:23 PM

7,500 students appear in University of Agriculture Faisalabad entry test

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged the second entry test for admission in its postgraduate programmes on Wednesday and more than 7,500 students took part in it

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged the second entry test for admission in its postgraduate programmes on Wednesday and more than 7,500 students took part in it.

In the first entry test for postgraduate programmes, 7,408 students took part in the examinations.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with Director Graduate Studies Dr Abdul Khaliq and others officials inspected arrangements.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the university offered more than 175 undergraduate and postgraduates programmes and had produced 80,000 gradates so far.

