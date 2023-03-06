7th Annual Reunion & Oath Taking Ceremony of SAVERS held at UVAS

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023) The Special Animals & Veterinary Emergency Relief Society (SAVERS) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged 7th Annual Reunion & oath-taking ceremony here at the City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the oath-taking ceremony and administered oath to the new office-bearers of the (SAVERS). Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Principal KBCMA-CVAS Narowal Prof Dr Younus Rana and number of students and faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the new office bearers. He lauded (SAVERS) services for the welfare of animal and the uplift of veterinary profession.

