7th Convocation Of SBBMU To Held In Dec 7

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 07:02 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The 7th convocation of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana has been fixed on Saturday 7th December at the Arija Campus of the University instead of Chandka Medical College Larkana.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori is expected to preside over the convocation as the chancellor of University, while invitations have also been sent to former vice-Chancellors.

In the convocation, 250 students will be awarded MBBS, BDS, Pharmacy, Nursing and postgraduate degrees in their respective departments, while 23 students will be awarded gold medals for achieving clear excellence, in which Prof Wazir Muhammad Sheikh, Prof Ghulam Rasool Qureshi, Prof Bilqis Malik, Prof Noor Ahmad Baloch and Prof Ali Akbar Sial Memorial Gold Medals are also included.

It should be remembered that the secretary of the seventh convocation will be Prof Amanullah Abbasi while the chairman will be Prof Bashir Ahmed Sheikh.

