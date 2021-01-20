80th meeting of Advance Studies Research Board IUB held

The 80th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The 80th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the meeting approved important steps to enhance the quality of research activities.

The meeting also approved titles and topics of 110 PhD dissertations and a post-doctoral fellowship program.

Director of Advanced Studies and Research Board Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting.

It is important to mention here that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the leading university in the region providing teaching and research in the fields of Science and Technology, Engineering, Social Sciences, Humanities as well as in Islamic Studies at MPhil and PhD levels.