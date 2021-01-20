UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

80th Meeting Of Advance Studies Research Board IUB Held

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:25 PM

80th meeting of Advance Studies Research Board IUB held

The 80th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The 80th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the meeting approved important steps to enhance the quality of research activities.

The meeting also approved titles and topics of 110 PhD dissertations and a post-doctoral fellowship program.

Director of Advanced Studies and Research Board Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting.

It is important to mention here that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the leading university in the region providing teaching and research in the fields of Science and Technology, Engineering, Social Sciences, Humanities as well as in Islamic Studies at MPhil and PhD levels.

Related Topics

Technology IUB

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens Al Fay Park

1 minute ago

Italy threatens legal action over Pfizer vaccine d ..

5 minutes ago

Italy prosecutors seek trial for Egyptians over st ..

5 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed at two localities of Abbott ..

5 minutes ago

Biden to be sworn in as 46th US president, ending ..

6 minutes ago

Govt borrowing reduced: Mian Zahid Hussain

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.