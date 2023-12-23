Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023

850 degrees, medals awarded among students in Islamia College University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The 8th convocation ceremony of Islamia College University took place, where more than 850 students from various disciplines were awarded degrees and gold medals. The ceremony included 500 girls and 350 boys students.

Distinguished guests at the event included the Provincial Minister for Higher education, Dr Qasim Jan, who was the special guest, and the Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University, Professor Dr Gul Muhammad Khan. Former Vice Chancellor Dr Noshad, Dr Ali Muhammad, Professor Dr Inayat Ali Shah, Professor Abbas, Professor Dr Hifzatullah, Registrar Dr Haroon, Senior Alumnus President Muhammad Zaman Muhammad Zai, Deputy Director Admission Aamir Zahoor, Provost Dr Syed Kamal, and Director sports Ali were also present from various departments.

Former Inspector General of Police, Ehtesham Ali Shah, and former Chancellor of the Engineering University, Iqtidar Ali Shah, also participated in the convocation. A total of 850 students received degrees during the convocation.

This included 40 students awarded Ph.D. degrees, 115 students honored with gold medals, 80 students receiving MPhil degrees, and 40 students obtaining MS degrees.

This year's convocation at Islamia College witnessed the conferral of degrees to 500 female and 350 male students across various disciplines. Special guest Dr Qasim Jan, the Provincial Minister for Higher Education, expressed his delight, saying that revisiting Islamia College brought back fond memories, as he himself had been a student at this historic institution.

Dr Qasim Jan emphasized the pivotal role Islamia College plays in the progress of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire country, serving as a key player in nurturing diverse talents. Addressing the students, he encouraged them to utilize their skills for the nation's advancement, considering themselves architects of the nation. He extended congratulations to the parents and teachers, praying that Allah guides the graduates at every turn in life.

More Stories From Education