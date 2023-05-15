UrduPoint.com

86 Copy Cases Reported In Last Paper Of SSC Part-II Exam

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 08:34 PM

86 copy cases reported in last paper of SSC Part-II exam

The vigilance teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Monday visited different exam centres in Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Kotri and caught 86 students while cheating in the final paper of SSC part-II (Matric class,) annual exam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The vigilance teams of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Monday visited different exam centres in Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Kotri and caught 86 students while cheating in the final paper of SSC part-II (Matric class,) annual exam.

According to the daily progress report shared by the Convenor of the monitoring cell, pit of 86 copy cases 43 were reported in Hyderabad City, 24 were in Jamshoro while 19 were in Latifabad.

Two impersonation cases, one each in Kotri and Hyderabad city were also reported and the report was sent to the Office of Controller Examinations.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Progress Jamshoro Kotri BISE

Recent Stories

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

14 minutes ago
 NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

14 minutes ago
 Transporters demand compensation for losses incurr ..

Transporters demand compensation for losses incurred by PTI protestors

14 minutes ago
 61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

14 minutes ago
 Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

14 minutes ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.