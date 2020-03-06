According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 86% Pakistanis unanimously agree that the prices of food items have risen significantly in the past six months

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, how have the prices of food items today changed compared to six months ago?” In response, 52% said food items have become very expensive, 34% said they have become expensive, and 4% said they have not changed. 6% claimed the food items would become cheaper, 3% claimed they would be much cheaper and 1% said they do not know/did not wish to respond.