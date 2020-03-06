UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

86% Pakistanis Unanimously Agree That The Prices Of Food Items Have Risen Significantly In The Past Six Months

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:07 PM

86% Pakistanis unanimously agree that the prices of food items have risen significantly in the past six months

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 86% Pakistanis unanimously agree that the prices of food items have risen significantly in the past six months

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 86% Pakistanis unanimously agree that the prices of food items have risen significantly in the past six months.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, how have the prices of food items today changed compared to six months ago?” In response, 52% said food items have become very expensive, 34% said they have become expensive, and 4% said they have not changed. 6% claimed the food items would become cheaper, 3% claimed they would be much cheaper and 1% said they do not know/did not wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

Malik, Wahab set Zalmi’s 30-run win over Gladiat ..

9 minutes ago

Ecuador prosecutor demands jail for ex-leader Corr ..

5 minutes ago

Qatar Postpones 5 Major International Events Due t ..

5 minutes ago

Aurat March’s manifesto ‘Khud Mukhtari’ laun ..

14 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index ends down 2.7% on virus fears ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak to have significant economic imp ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.