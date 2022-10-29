UrduPoint.com

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Held At Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 12:39 PM

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Held At Karachi

8th Convocation Ceremony of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (BUHSC) was held at Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29 OCT, 2022) 8th Convocation Ceremony of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (BUHSC) was held at Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff and Pro- Chancellor Bahria University Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and awarded Medals and Merit Certificates to the students having outstanding achievements in academics

A total of 262 graduates were conferred degree of M Phil, MBBS, BDS, BS (Nursing), DPT and MLT. Certificates of merit and medals were awarded to the position holders.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the students, parents and faculty on achieving a significant milestone in their life and also appreciated extensive efforts put in by the students and BUHSC faculty. The Chief Guest underscored that by pursuing health education as career, they have opted for a very noble profession that serves humanity at large, without any distinction or discrimination.

He also expected that young graduates of BUHSC will spend some time in rural areas of the country which will definitely contribute towards health care of the needy.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat (Retd) highlighted major developmental projects in hand at BUHSC including under construction Dental College and extended On-Campus accommodation for students. On academic front, he specially mentioned the introduction of PhD program in Health Sciences and FCPS training in Dental subjects. Towards the end, Oath Taking Ceremony was performed by Dean Health Sciences.

The Ceremony was attended by senior officials from Pakistan Navy, Bahria University and notables from medical fraternity.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Navy Education Young From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come Tru ..

Realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True this 11.11 With the Largest ..

8 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka

49 minutes ago
 Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto ..

Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto intensify

1 hour ago
 No one will be allowed to make state hostage: Rana ..

No one will be allowed to make state hostage: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.