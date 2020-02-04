UrduPoint.com
9 Centers Set Up For CSS Examinations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020

9 centers set up for CSS examinations

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has set up nine centers in the city for CSS examinations being held from February 12 to 20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has set up nine centers in the city for CSS examinations being held from February 12 to 20.

According to FPSC sources, the centers have been established at Govt College of Technology Samanabad, Govt Postgraduate College of Science Samanabad, Govt Municipal Degree College Abdullahur Jarranwala Road, Govt College Sitiana Road Peoples Colony-2, Govt Staff Training College Peoples Colony No-1, Govt Technical Hugh school Peoples Colony No-1, Govt Higher Secondary School 203-RB Mannanwala in front of National Textile University Sheikhupura Road, Govt College of Commerce Abdullahpur, Govt MC Higher Secondary School Allama Iqbal Road (Kotwali Road).

The district administration has posted Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool as focal person for arrangements of examinations.

