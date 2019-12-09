900 graduates get degrees, medals

A total of 710 graduates were awarded degrees and 190 were given medals for their distinctive performance at the first joint convocation of the University of Swabi and Women University Swabi here on Monday

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was the guest of honour.

The Vice Chancellor University of Swabi Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan, who also holds additional charge as VC Women University Swabi, distributed the degrees and awards among the young graduates. The graduates included 370 from the University of Swabi and 340 from Women University Swabi.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced a grant in aid worth Rs 100 millions and construction of link roads to the university. He said that this was the lone university where he was making announcements of funds as before here he had gone to different institutions where he did not announce anything.

He congratulated the university administration and the graduates for their achievements.

He specifically lauded the services and interest of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in establishment and promotion of the two universities.

Vice Chancellor Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan congratulated the graduates and their parents on securing the milestone achievement in their academic career. He also presented a report of the performance of the two universities. He said that the two universities were getting the honour of arranging a joint convocation, which is the first in the country.

About the University of Swabi, he said that he joined the university in June 2017 and by the time there were only 13 departments in the university where a total of 1100 students had been enrolled.

During the two and half years of his service as vice-chancellor 17 new departments were established in the university and the number of students jacked up to 5,000.

Currently nine of the departments are offering MPhil and PhD programmes while 12 are imparting master's level education, he said.

More PhD faculty was hired to improve the academic and research standard in the university. Previously there were just 44 PhD teachers in the university, but the number has now jumped up to 75, which is almost double, he informed.

He further said that the university has offered scholarships to 850 students during his stay as vice-chancellor. Also, seven international and 19 national conferences have been arranged in the university, he added.

He was of the opinion that transparency and merit have been ensured in running the university affairs especially hiring of faculty and other staff. He said that construction work worth billions in the new campus of the university is near completion, while a number of other projects have been completed so far.

He also spoke in details about the Women University Swabi. He said that the academic and research activities in the Women University have also gained momentum. Recently 50 new faculty members were recruited and more regular recruitments would be made soon. Also, the transport system in the university were improved, more tours were arranged for the female students and construction work on the new campus of the university has been expedited he added.