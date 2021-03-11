92 Probationary officers of CSA volunteer mentorship for 31 PEN adopted public schools' students

Inspired by Progressive Education Network (PEN), a non-profit organization working in the education realm, 92 Probationary Officers of the Civil Services Academy volunteered to offer mentorship to students of 31 Government schools adopted by PEN in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspired by Progressive Education Network (PEN), a non-profit organization working in the education realm, 92 Probationary Officers of the Civil Services academy volunteered to offer mentorship to students of 31 Government schools adopted by PEN in Lahore.

PEN, a non-profit organization that provides free education to 70,000 children nationwide, and the Civil Services Academy (CSA), premier training institution for civil servants, have partnered to offer guidance and mentorship to the students of public schools and inspire them to reach their full potential, said a press release.

As many as 92 Probationary Officers of the Civil Services Academy are volunteering in PEN-adopted Government schools as mentors and teachers.

Progressive Education Network (PEN) operates 264 government schools in 16 districts of Pakistan where 70,000 students receive free education.

PEN interventions in the government schools include improving academics, providing missing facilities and organizing co-curricular activities to foster character development among the students.

The Civil Services Academy (CSA), Lahore is a premier training institution of Pakistan for pre-service�training of Civil Servants selected by Federal Public Service Commission through a competitive mechanism known as Central Superior Services Examination and recruited by the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan.

"PEN interventions in Government schools are holistic in nature. While we work tirelessly to impart quality education to the low-income strata of the society, our focus is to organize activities that foster character development and teach civic responsibility among the students," said Dr Muhammad Najeeb Khan, Chief Executive of Progressive Education Network.

"Civil Services Academy's Probationary Officers will serve as role models for our students. These activities will broaden their horizons." During the last week, Dr Muhammad Najeeb Khan, delivered PEN's presentation to 214 probationers and officers of the Civil Services Academy (CSA), Lahore where probationers from out of city had joined through Zoom. The presentation was followed by a Question and Answer session.

"Some of the Probationary Officers themselves studied at Government schools and this initiative will inspire students from similar backgrounds to aspire to serve their country by joining the civil service," said Mr. Sajid Yoosufani, Director General of the Civil Services Academy. "I appreciate the deep spirit of community service in the Probationary Officers.""When we initiated this community service program at the CSA, the Probationary Officers enthusiastically participated in it, " said Zulfiqar Younas, Director CTP. "We appreciate PEN for providing us the platform where Probationary officers can inculcate civic values in the next generation and offer career guidance."