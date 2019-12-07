926 IBA graduates get degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Some 926 students of the Institute of business Administration (IBA- Karachi ), conferred degrees at its annual convocation 2019 , held here on Saturday.

The graduating batch included 673 undergraduate students from six programs, 252 postgraduate students from seven programs, and one PhD scholar.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was the chief guest of the ceremony while PPP leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Mushtaq Chhapra of The Citizens Foundation (TCF) attended as guests of Honour.

Dr. Hafeez Shaikh while addressing the audience, appreciated the efforts of the IBA and advised the graduates to strive for excellence.

"No great institution, and great achievement has been possible without one person saying I don't care about the odds. I want you to be those people, who don't care about the odds and on the course to greatness", he added.

He said that the governemnt is making serious efforts to steer the country out of economic challenges. He said owing to measures taken by the Government the economic condition has significantly improved.

The Advisor said there is substantial increase in the exports and now focus is on further controlling current account deficit and reducing imports.

The Advisor said that the international institutions have acknowledged the steps taken by the government for improving economic conditions.

Executive Director IBA, Karachi Dr. Farrukh Iqbal congratulated the graduating students and their families and announced that 80 percent of the Institute's current graduating batch has attained employment of their choice within three months of graduation.

Mushtaq Chhapra applauded the IBA's initiative to start the Responsible Citizen Initiative (RCI) or Social Internship and many institutions of higher learning are following in the footsteps of the IBA.

He also said, "Life is not about being rich, popular or highly educated, it's about being real. It's all about being humble and being kind." Nisar Khuhro said that the skillset which the graduates have learnt at the Institute will help them with the intricacies of life.

He added that being graduates of the IBA makes them stand out from the rest and also endows them with a responsibility to perform well.

The convocation ceremony featured the position holders in various degree programs who were awarded cash prizes, medals, shields and certificates of merit. Graduating students excelling in the field of sports were also recognized. Performance awards were given to staff and faculty members including the Best Teacher and Best Researcher awards.