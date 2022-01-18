UrduPoint.com

94 SAU Students Receive Cheques Under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 05:21 PM

A total of 94 more students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam received scholarship cheques under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme Phase-I at a ceremony organized by the university management on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A total of 94 more students of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam received scholarship cheques under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme Phase-I at a ceremony organized by the university management on Tuesday.

According to university spokesman, scholarship cheques were distributed among students of first, second, third and fourth years who were enrolled in different faculties of the university.

The advisor academics to SAU VC Prof. Dr. Abdullah G. Arijo who distributed the cheques at a ceremony while addressing the participants said that desired goals in any field cannot be achieved without hard work and advised the the youth of Sindh to take education and research with dedication and devotion.

The Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that the university management was making all possible efforts to help the students to get scholarships under different programmes and projects including PM's Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship, USAID-funded Merit and Needs-based Scholarship, HEC-Need Based Scholarships, Mora Scholarships, AAK Scholarships and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Scholarships.

The focal person SAU Scholarship Programme, Syed Nauman Ali Shah briefed about the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme and said that it can help in reducing poverty and sustain the economic growth of the student.

