96 GCWU Students Get Scholarships Of Rs 3.39 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:59 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) As many as 96 students of various departments from academic session 2023-27 of Government College Women University, Faisalabad were awarded need based

scholarships of Rs 3.39 million by Inter-loop private limited.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Zal-i-Huma Nazli appreciated the efforts

of the Interloop management for awarding scholarships for needy students which

would help them in getting higher education.

She urged the students to focus their attention on education, study with hard work

and dedication so that they could get the best position in practical life and play their

role in the construction of a welfare society.

Registrar Asif A. Malik, Treasurer Ansar Mughal, Col (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Nasir Special

Assistant to Chairman Interloop, Misbah Mehmood Officer CSR and Asma Zaheer

Student Financial Aid Officer were also present.

