965,000 Students Enrolled In School Enrollment-2021 Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:25 PM

Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that 965,000 students were admitted in public schools during School Enrollment-2021 campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister Elementary and Secondary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that 965,000 students were admitted in public schools during school Enrollment-2021 campaign.

In his tweet, the minister said that the target of the campaign was enrollment of 900,000 while we achieved more than the target.

He marked the achievement with massive success of PTI provincial government whose workers were striving for prosperity and development of the society in line with the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

