UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

98 Pakistani Students Reached US For Study

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:25 PM

98 Pakistani students reached US for study

As many as 98 Pakistani students have arrived United States to study for one semester under the Global Undergraduate Semester Exchange Program (Global UGRAD), funded by the U.S. government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 98 Pakistani students have arrived United States to study for one semester under the Global Undergraduate Semester Exchange Program (Global UGRAD), funded by the U.S. government.

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan held a pre-departure orientation meeting for these Pakistani undergraduate students who received scholarships, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

"Study abroad is one the best educational tools for students to gain new skills and a global perspective," said U.S. Ambassador Paul Jones.

"When you return home, I know you will use your experience and knowledge to help move your communities and country toward a brighter future." Participants were competitively selected and represent a broad geographic cross-section of Pakistan. Sixty-eight percent of the students are women.

The participants will take undergraduate classes at leading U.S. colleges and universities, as well as engage in community service as part of their academic and cultural immersion in the United States.

"These students represent the best of Pakistan and will be wonderful ambassadors for their country," said the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) Executive Director Rita Akhtar.

Abdul Salam Mehsood, a Fall 2018 Global UGRAD alumnus, shared how the community service experience inspired him to become a motivational speaker, social activist, and trainer in Pakistan.

"During my program in the United States, I volunteered as an assistant coach. Not only did I want to share my love of soccer with youth in my new community, but I wanted to show others that a person with a disability can still actively and openly take part in society, they can still pursue their goals," said Abdul Salam.

Since the Global UGRAD Program launched in 2010, approximately 1,970 Pakistani students have received one-semester scholarships to study in the United States. USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States, is one of 49 Fulbright Commissions throughout the world.

Since its inception, around 7,500 Pakistanis and more than 900 Americans have participated in USEFP-managed exchange programs. Its mission is to promote mutual understanding between the people of Pakistan and the United States through educational and cultural exchange programs. For more information, visit www.usefpakistan.org.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Visit United States Women 2018 Government Share Best Coach Love

Recent Stories

AJK president assures all help to calamity-hit peo ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue responsible, positive role fo ..

2 minutes ago

Administration distributes subsidized flour

2 minutes ago

India releases 2 Pak nationals

2 minutes ago

DFA fines 3 milk sellers for transporting adultera ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands payment of sa ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.