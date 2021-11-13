UrduPoint.com

993 Graduates Awarded Degrees At CUST Convocation

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 03:57 PM

The Convocation of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) held at Islamabad Campus wherein 993 graduates including BBA, MBA, BS, MS and PhD in the fields of Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Engineering Management, Project Management, Computer Science, Bio-informatics and Bio-sciences were awarded degrees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The Convocation of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) held at Islamabad Campus wherein 993 graduates including BBA, MBA, BS, MS and PhD in the fields of Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Engineering Management, Project Management, Computer Science, Bio-informatics and Bio-sciences were awarded degrees.� Prof. Dr. M. Mansoor Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Capital University of Science and Technology, presided over the Convocation held here Saturday.

In his inaugural speech, he welcomed the graduating students for their presence in this memorable and happy occasion and declared this event as a significant milestone in their lives.

He congratulated the graduates and highlighted the contribution made by the University in the field of higher education.

Graduates will contribute towards scientific and technological development of the country through their ability, dignity, determination and commitment.He stated The VC said,�education plays a vital role in the economic development of the country. It raises the productivity and efficiency of individuals and thus produces skilled manpower that is capable of leading the economy towards the path of sustainable economic development and CUST�has earned a prominent position amongst its competitors by putting high emphasis on R&D activities and its graduate programs.

In this Convocation 28 graduates awarded PhD degrees; including 12 in the field of Management Sciences, 6 in the field of Engineering, 04 in the field of Computing, 01 in the field of Bioinformatics and 05 in the field of Mathematics.

Syed Ali Abdullah Mehboob, Muhammad Bilal Saeed, Muhammad Imtiaz Haider, Qlander Hayat, Ali Haider, Nida Abbas, Mushtaq Hussain Khan, Imran Yousaf in the field of Management Sciences; �Ibrar Ullah, Mirza Muhammad Yasir Masood, Muhammad Rizwan Azam, Raheel Anjum in the field of Electrical Engineering; Mohibullah, Rafi Ullah Khan, Altaf Hussain in Computer Science; Sajid Shah, Abid Kamran, Wasim Jamshed, Shahzada Muhammad Atif in Mathematics and Muhammad Tahir Khan in the field of Bioinformatics shine as�PhD graduates.� 61 medals including 33 Gold, 15 Silver and 13 Bronze medals have been awarded to the graduates who stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd in their respective degree programs.

Deans of different faculties Dr Abdul Qadir Dr Imtiaz Taj Dr Arshad Hassan Dr Muzzafer Abbas awarded degrees to students of their respective departments.

Aimen Arshad�was awarded the 'Jinnah Gold Medal'�on her overall distinguished performance in curricular and extracurricular activities.

