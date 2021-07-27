9th, 11th grade exams kickoff in KP

According to education department the second phase of examinations for 9th and 11th grade under eight educational boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :According to education department the second phase of examinations for 9th and 11th grade under eight educational boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started on Tuesday.

The examination in elective subjects would continue up to August 3rd wherein at least 672000 male and female students would take part. 415962 students of 9th grade and 256234 students of 11th grade would take part in the examination.

254 centers were established throughout the province and CCTV cameras were installed at all the examination halls,said the Chairman Peshawar board.

The result of the examinations would be announced within 45 days, he added.

According to the Education Department, photo state machines were banned near these examination halls under section 144 while carrying cell phones and other gadgets inside the halls were also banned.

Teachers yet not vaccinated against COVID-19 would not be allowed to perform duty of invigilators while cheaters and their facilitators would face the consequences, the Education Department mentioned.