UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9th, 11th Grade Exams Kickoff In KP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:45 PM

9th, 11th grade exams kickoff in KP

According to education department the second phase of examinations for 9th and 11th grade under eight educational boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :According to education department the second phase of examinations for 9th and 11th grade under eight educational boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started on Tuesday.

The examination in elective subjects would continue up to August 3rd wherein at least 672000 male and female students would take part. 415962 students of 9th grade and 256234 students of 11th grade would take part in the examination.

254 centers were established throughout the province and CCTV cameras were installed at all the examination halls,said the Chairman Peshawar board.

The result of the examinations would be announced within 45 days, he added.

According to the Education Department, photo state machines were banned near these examination halls under section 144 while carrying cell phones and other gadgets inside the halls were also banned.

Teachers yet not vaccinated against COVID-19 would not be allowed to perform duty of invigilators while cheaters and their facilitators would face the consequences, the Education Department mentioned.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Male August All

Recent Stories

IACAD call centre receives over 10,000 requests un ..

6 minutes ago

Philippines logs 7,186 new COVID-19 cases, total r ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan earns $459 million from travel services e ..

6 minutes ago

Djokovic, Barty going for gold in Olympics mixed d ..

6 minutes ago

Parliamentary Inquiry Shows Women in UK Military S ..

6 minutes ago

Khrusheed Shah's bail petition rejected again

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.