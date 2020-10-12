UrduPoint.com
9th Class Students Allowed To Get Online Registration Without B-Form

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:47 PM

9th class students allowed to get online registration without B-Form

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Quetta has conditionally allowed students of 9th to get online registration without the B-Form issued by NADRA.

A statements issued by the BBISE here on Monday read that on account of numerous pleas by the parents and heads of the educational institutes for exemption of the condition of B-form, board having lenient view on humanitarian grounds conditionally allows such students to get online registration.

"The students will prepare B-form from NADRA prior to declaration of SSC annual Examination result 2021, it further said adding that results of those who failed in this connection would be withheld till the time they submit B-form at BBISE Quetta.

The last date for submission of Registration form for SSC-9th /Annual 2021 without late fee has also been extended till 16th October 2020.

