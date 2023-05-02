9th convocation of Sukkur IBA University on May 6

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Sukkur IBA University's 9th convocation is scheduled to be held on May 06 (Saturday) at the main auditorium hall of the university.

Chief Minister (CM), Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion, while Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Minister for Universities and board, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, will also attend the event as the guests of honour.

According to the Controller's office on Tuesday, they were all prepared to hold the convocation on Saturday.