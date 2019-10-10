A grade 20 ACE officer to probe corruption charges against Vice Chancellor Sindh university

The Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment apprised the Sindh High Court here Thursday that in compliance with its order a BS-20 officer of ACE has been assigned the corruption inquiry against Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment apprised the Sindh High Court here Thursday that in compliance with its order a BS-20 officer of ACE has been assigned the corruption inquiry against Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

During the hearing at Hyderabad Circuit Bench the Additional Advocate General Allah Bachayo Soomro informed the court that the notification in that regard was issued on October 04.

At the last hearing, the counsel of the petitioner, VC Burfat, had argued that a subordinate officer of a lower rank had been conducting inquiry against BS-21 VC which was against the rules.

Meanwhile, Sindh University Teachers Association's General Secretary Dr Arfana Mallah, who became a party in the case, pleaded before the court that the VC's policies were destroying the university. She said a policy of nepotism was in practice at the varsity which had been plunged in the financial straits.

The court adjourned the hearing to November 11.