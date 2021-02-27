UrduPoint.com
A Two-day Workshop On Education Held

Sat 27th February 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Department of Youth Affairs, Malakand has organized a two-day workshop on promoting peace through education in which Prof. Dr. Saim Khan and Additional Assistant Commissioner, University of Malakand, Moazzam Khan Bangash, District Education Officer, Hidayatullah were present.

Waseem and students participated in large numbers. Addressing the workshop, the speakers said that it is the responsibility of every member of the society to play a role for the establishment and promotion of peace, education and training is the only weapon through which we can bring peace to the whole world including our home, street, neighborhood, city and country. Later, the speakers distributed certificates among the participants.

