Abasyn University Islamabad campus closed over COVID-19 fears

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The administration of Abasyn University has decided to close down its Islamabad campus for academic activities from November, 15th (Monday) due to precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a notification issued by university additional registrar on Friday, "All the classes will be conducted online during this period as per timetable.""The scheduled on-campus academic activities will resume on Monday, November 30, 2020," read the notification.