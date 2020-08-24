UrduPoint.com
Abbottabad District Administration Seals Two Private Schools

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:46 PM

Abbottabad District administration seals two private schools

The district administration of Abbottabad has sealed two private schools in account of violation of government orders

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration of Abbottabad has sealed two private schools in account of violation of government orders.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik took action and two schools in Kakool namely Message School and Prime Star academy were sealed.

On the occasion she said that as per government policy to control corona virus spread no government and private school is allowed to open before the government orders and action will be taken against the violators.

