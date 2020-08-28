UrduPoint.com
Abbottabad District Administration Seals Two Private Schools

Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:59 PM

District administration of Abbottabad has sealed two private schools in account of violation of government orders.

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration of Abbottabad has sealed two private schools in account of violation of government orders.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik took action and two schools in Kakool namely Message School and Prime Star academy were sealed.

On the occasion she said as per government policy to control corona virus spread no government and private school is allowed to open before the government orders and action would be taken against the violators.

More Stories From Education

