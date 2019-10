Controller examinations Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur Abdul Sami Soomro has announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I and Part-II annual practical examinations, (Science and General group) of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Computer Studies would start from October 22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Controller examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sukkur Abdul Sami Soomro has announced the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I and Part-II annual practical examinations, (Science and General group) of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Computer Studies would start from October 22.

A notification issued here on Friday.